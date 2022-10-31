Trick-or-treat forecast: Showers after 5 p.m.

Your little trick-or-treaters will need an umbrella or raincoat this evening. Clouds will give bring showers this evening.

The National Weather Service states:

Halloween will bring increasing showers through the day, while becoming more widespread by the evening and into the overnight hours. Conditions remain mild for late October standards, particularly during the nighttime. Some showers linger into Tuesday but expect a greater deal of sunshine. The pattern remains mild through the remainder of the work week, with dry weather anticipated.

Today

Showers are likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Low around 58. Light south wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 8 mph.