County extends cable TV survey deadline to Friday, November 4, 2022

If you’re one of the lucky Prince William County residents who received a survey about cable TV, you have more time to complete the form and return it.
The survey asks residents about their experience as cable TV customers, not their favorite TV shows. The survey asks about all the companies that provide these services in the county: Comcast/Xfinity, RCN/Astound, and Verizon Fios.
Each company must reach a service agreement with the county government before it can operate in the county. Survey participants were randomly selected, and the county did not say how many were selected.
The Board of County Supervisors approves these agreements after residents get a chance to come to a public meeting and comment on the service. We’ll keep watch and update you when these meetings are scheduled.
Those who pay for cable TV services are shifting into the minority, as the industry lost 6 million subscribers between 2019 and 2021. By 2026, fewer than half of homes in the U.S. will have paid cable TV.
Rising popularity in video streaming services and Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon have replaced the old-school set-top cable box.
Here’s more about the survey from Prince William County:
Prince William County mailed a written survey earlier this month to a random sample of households to learn more about their experience with cable television and broadband providers along with their related needs and interests. The county will soon begin negotiations for franchise agreement renewals with its cable and broadband providers, Comcast/Xfinity, RCN/Astound and Verizon Fios.
If your household received a survey, and you haven’t returned it yet, it’s not too late. The deadline has been extended to November 4, 2022. Please complete the survey and return it using the prepaid return envelope. Participation is important and will help Prince William County effectively represent the community as we work to ensure quality, affordable cable television and broadband service countywide.
Residents who receive the survey (even if they don’t currently subscribe to services) have the opportunity to describe their experiences with cable service, broadband service and what they need related to cable and broadband communications in the future. Results from the survey not only represent your household but others like you when you respond. All information gathered will only be reported as a group and all individual responses will remain anonymous.