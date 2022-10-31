County extends cable TV survey deadline to Friday, November 4, 2022

If you’re one of the lucky Prince William County residents who received a survey about cable TV, you have more time to complete the form and return it.

The survey asks residents about their experience as cable TV customers, not their favorite TV shows. The survey asks about all the companies that provide these services in the county: Comcast/Xfinity, RCN/Astound, and Verizon Fios.

Each company must reach a service agreement with the county government before it can operate in the county. Survey participants were randomly selected, and the county did not say how many were selected.

The Board of County Supervisors approves these agreements after residents get a chance to come to a public meeting and comment on the service. We’ll keep watch and update you when these meetings are scheduled.

Those who pay for cable TV services are shifting into the minority, as the industry lost 6 million subscribers between 2019 and 2021. By 2026, fewer than half of homes in the U.S. will have paid cable TV.

Rising popularity in video streaming services and Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon have replaced the old-school set-top cable box.

Here’s more about the survey from Prince William County: