I-95 roadwork this week in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania

All work is scheduled, weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over the Matta River, at mile markers 117-118. Bridge maintenance.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over the Po River, at mile markers 119-120. Bridge maintenance.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9:30 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure between the interchanges for construction on the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 135-136 for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday, midnight – 7 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. (except for Friday morning, when all lanes open at 6 a.m.) and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for milling at mile markers 140-138 for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled between these interchanges at mile markers 135-134 for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for paving. Construction for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over the Po River, at mile markers 120-119. Bridge maintenance.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over the Matta River, at mile markers 118-117. Bridge maintenance.

Stafford County

Route 1

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hope Road and Foreston Woods Drive. Pavement marking.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure near the I-95 interchange at exit 133, between Short Street and Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive.

Route 17 Northbound

Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near the Melchers Drive intersection, which is just north of the Route 1 intersection in the Falmouth area. Pipe replacement.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure near the I-95 interchange at exit 133, between Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Short Street.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile lane closures on Route 610 between the Fauquier County line and Joshua Road. Pavement marking.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile lane closure between Route 1 and Brooke Road. Pavement marking.

Kellogg Mill Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile lane closure near the Mountain View Road intersection. Pavement marking.

Settlers Landing

Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ditching and asphalt shoulder repair along Lawhorn Road and Matio Cove. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 2

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic as needed for mobile operation to apply pavement markings between the Caroline County line and Route 17.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Intermittent, brief full traffic stops of Route 3 eastbound and westbound between the Glade Drive/Montpelier Drive and Andora Drive intersections to allow utility crews to install overhead transmission wires, under permit. Each traffic stop may last up to 5 minutes.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Alternating lane closures for guardrail repair on Route 3 westbound near Spotsylvania Towne Center.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single westbound lane closure between Orange Plank Road and Brock Road. Crews will be slightly widening the road shoulder.

Old Plank Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile operation to apply pavement markings between Route 3 and Catharpin Road.

Orange Plank Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic between Winewood Drive and Brock Road. Shoulder widening.

River Road

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure with one-way, alternating traffic as needed between Bragg Road and Motts Run boat landing area.