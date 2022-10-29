Poilce suspect boys brought gun to Unity Reed High School

Police charged two 14-year-old boys with possession of a gun on school property at Unity Reed High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane near Manassas, formerly Stonewall Jackson Senior High School.
Investigators say the boys exchanged a gun on school grounds on Saturday, October 26.
They also say the two participated in another incident involving a gun on Friday, October 25, in the Manassas area. The two are now at the county’s juvenile detention center.
The two never brandished the gun, and no one was injured. Here’s the police press release:
Possession of a Firearm on School Property – On October 28, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Unity Reed High School located at 8820 Rixlew Ln. in Manassas (20109) concluded an investigation into students in possession of a firearm while on school property. The investigation revealed on the afternoon of October 26, a firearm was exchanged between two male students while on school grounds. School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the SRO and school security identified the two juveniles and later recovered the firearm without incident. The weapon was never brandished towards other students or part of any active threat at the school. While investigating the incident, the SRO determined there was an additional incident on October 25 involving one of the juveniles and the firearm in the Manassas area. On October 28, following the investigation, both 14-year-old male juveniles, were arrested.
Arrested on October 28: [Juveniles]
A 14-year-old male juvenile of Manassas
Charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and reckless handling of firearm
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center
A 14-year-old male juvenile of Manassas
Charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by juvenile Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center