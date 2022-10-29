Poilce suspect boys brought gun to Unity Reed High School

Police charged two 14-year-old boys with possession of a gun on school property at Unity Reed High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane near Manassas, formerly Stonewall Jackson Senior High School.

Investigators say the boys exchanged a gun on school grounds on Saturday, October 26.

They also say the two participated in another incident involving a gun on Friday, October 25, in the Manassas area. The two are now at the county’s juvenile detention center.

The two never brandished the gun, and no one was injured. Here’s the police press release: