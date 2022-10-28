Woodbridge shooting death is 15th homicide in Prince William County in 2022

An 18-year-old man lost his life in a shooting Thursday night in Woodbridge.

We first reported the shooting, one of two in the area) late Thursday evening. Police said the victim was shot and killed on Route 1 near Todos Supermarket and Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church at 10:24 p.m.

Police said shots were fired at the victim from nearby woods. Police provided first aid to the victim before rescue crews took him to a hospital, where he died.

The victim is Milton Humberto Esalanetwe Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge. The incident does not appear to be random, police added.

His death marks the 15th homicide in Prince William County so far this year.

A police repress release about the incident is below.

The second shooting appears to be unrelated and occurred in the B section of Dale City. One teen male was shot on Benton Street, near Dale City Elementary School.