Woodbridge shooting death is 15th homicide in Prince William County in 2022

An 18-year-old man lost his life in a shooting Thursday night in Woodbridge.
We first reported the shooting, one of two in the area) late Thursday evening. Police said the victim was shot and killed on Route 1 near Todos Supermarket and Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church at 10:24 p.m.
Police said shots were fired at the victim from nearby woods. Police provided first aid to the victim before rescue crews took him to a hospital, where he died.
The victim is Milton Humberto Esalanetwe Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge. The incident does not appear to be random, police added.
His death marks the 15th homicide in Prince William County so far this year.
A police repress release about the incident is below.
The second shooting appears to be unrelated and occurred in the B section of Dale City. One teen male was shot on Benton Street, near Dale City Elementary School.
Homicide Investigation – On October 27 at 10:24PM officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a community member in the parking lot of a local business providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers continued providing first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived at the location. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed rounds were fired in the wooded area behind the local business, which struck the victim, before a vehicle fled the area. No additional injuries were reported, and no property damage was located. At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Milton Humberto ESCALANTE ESCOBAR, 18, of Woodbridge
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.