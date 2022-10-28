Police called to shootings in Dale City, Woodbridge on Thursday night



Police in Prince William County reported shootings — the most recent on Route 1 in Woodbridge about 11 p.m., and another Thursday about 7 p.m. in Dale City.

Here’s what we know right now from what the county police posted to social media. We’ll post more as we have it.

INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge; Officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 13000 block of Richmond Highway. (22191). One male is reported injured. Citizens can expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/e9gEzzlQrD — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 28, 2022