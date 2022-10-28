Police called to shootings in Dale City, Woodbridge on Thursday night

Police in Prince William County reported shootings — the most recent on Route 1 in Woodbridge about 11 p.m., and another Thursday about 7 p.m. in Dale City.
Here’s what we know right now from what the county police posted to social media. We’ll post more as we have it.
INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge; Officers are currently investigating a shooting in the 13000 block of Richmond Highway. (22191). One male is reported injured. Citizens can expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/e9gEzzlQrD
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 28, 2022
INCIDENT: Shooting | Dale City; Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court (22193). One juvenile male reported injured. Benton Street will be closed at Brandon Court for the investigation. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/SZv81eolpM
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 27, 2022