Youngkin to rally with Vega at in Stafford on Friday, October 28

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will hold a rally for Yesli Vega, the Republican seeking Virginia’s 7th District Congressional seat, at the Stafford County Courthouse.

The event begins at 12:30 at the courthouse, 1300 Courthouse Road, and is organized by the governor’s Spirit of Virginia PAC. The rally will be the second for Vega this week in which the governor has participated and the third overall since October 17.

On Monday, October 24, Vega rallied with Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Youngkin at Montclair Tabernacle Church near Dumfries in an all-out push to urge voters to head to the polls to support the Republican.

Vega is attacking her Democrat opponent Abigail Spanberger and, by extension, the Biden Administration for rising inflation, the botched pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and policies in public schools that allow children to use pronouns other than what their parents might refer to them as without seeking parental consent.

Furthermore, Republicans have successfully tied their opponents to Elizabeth Guzman (D), who represents Prince William and Fauquier counties in the Virginia House of Delegates. Earlier this month, Guzman told WJLA-TV she would reintroduce failed legislation allowing social workers to investigate parents and potentially jail them if parents don’t affirm their child’s chosen gender identity.

After the story aired and fellow Virginia Democrats balked, Guzman said she won’t file the bill during the upcoming January 2023 legislative session.

During a campaign event in Dumfries on Wednesday, October 26, Insidenova reports Guzman focused on abortion issues and continues to talk about Vega’s comments made during a campaign rally this past spring where she said women are less likely to get pregnant in cases of rape.

The Supreme Court overturned the nearly 40-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling in a landmark decision earlier this year, allowing individual states’ legislatures to decide if abortion should be legal in their states. Since then, Vega has said it’s now up to states to decide on abortion, not the Federal government.

“My opponent has “endorsed a national abortion ban. My opponent has doubted whether women can get pregnant from rape,” Insidenova quoted Spanberger as saying. “My opponent has advocated for shutting down the federal government. My opponent has called the FBI corrupt.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D) of South Carolina appeared with Spanberger in Dumfries.

The 7th District is now considered a toss-up election, with Republicans showing solid gains in recent polls to win control of congress. Election Day is November 8, 2022, and the last day to vote early in person is Saturday, November 5.