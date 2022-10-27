Mugged in the park: Teens face armed robbery charges

Two teenagers robbed a 17-year-old at gunpoint on a trail at Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
The victim was on a trail when the two boys pulled a gun and took his things, police said. Officers nabbed the two nearby after they fled the area on foot.
The park sits at the end of Featherstone Road in Woodbridge.
Here’s the report from Prince William police:
Armed Robbery – On October 26 at 6:22PM, officers responded to Veterans Park located 14300 Veterans Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile, was at the entrance to a foot path when he was approached by two unknown males. During the encounter, the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property before fleeing on foot. The victim left the area and quickly contacted the police. While checking the area, officers located two male juveniles who matched the descriptions provided to police. The two juveniles were determined to be involved in the robbery and one juvenile was found in possession of the firearm used during the robbery. Both juveniles were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, both suspects, identified as 15-year-old male juveniles, were arrested.
Arrested on October 26: [Juveniles]
A 15-year-old male juveniles of Woodbridge
Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center
A 15-year-old male juveniles of Woodbridge
Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and conspiracy to commit a felony
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center