Prince William County to provide more public works help at Quantico Marine Corps Base

Quantico Marine Corps Base could soon get more local help for public works projects on base.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors raised its Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the base to $5 million, up from $2 million, allowing the county’s department of public works to work on additional projects on the base while lessening Quantico’s reliance on the Federal Government’s procurement process.

The change means more small projects like procuring additional right of way, tree clearing, road repairs, miscellaneous brick repairs, and other smaller projects could be completed sooner than later.

“The IGSA is critical because it helps us build better working relationships with our local communities, it provides federal funds to the county, helps ensure continued base operations and recovery after severe weather/natural events, and improves our mission readiness in a way that saves both time and money,” said Quantico Marine Corps Base spokesman Capt. Michael Curtis.

The county’s partnership with the base began when the county repaired a storm pipe near the base’s main entrance. Later, the Marine Corps base tapped Prince William County for help clearing downed trees following a crippling snowstorm on January 3, 2022. The clearing took about a month to complete.

Earlier this month, Quantico Commander Col. Michael Brooks outlined multiple public works projects, including a new childcare center, wargaming center, water treatment plant, fire station, and a new bridge over the Amtrak / Virginia Railway Express station on base.

Last year, the base was home to 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan following the pullout of U.S. troops from the war-torn country.

There are about 26,000 people who serve and work at Quantico in 27 tenant commands, from Officers Candidate School, which trains new officers, to weapons training, cyber operations, the Marine Corps Air Facility, and the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency), supporting nearly 46,000 jobs.

Overall, Quantico injects $5.88 billion into the region’s economy. The base considers the counties of Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and the cities of Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Manassas Park in its economic region of influence.