Paranormal Cirque bringing horror-themed circus to Potomac Mills

Halloween will hang around a little longer in our area this year when Paranormal Cirque comes to town.

The traveling, intended for mature audiences, aims to expose showgoers to thrilling, scary, and sexy sights.

Show organizers describe the event as a combination of theater, circus, and cabaret with European-style flare. The horror story features monsters and creatures with hidden talents in the circus arts.

“This show is not for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline-filled performance,” show organizers said.

You can expect to see a few circus arts in this production, including the Wheel of Death, magic, and more. No animals are involved in the show.

The show will go on in the Potomac Mills mall parking lot, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge, from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 13.

Weekday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. There are two shows on Saturdays, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., and two on Sundays, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold online. Paranormal Cirque offers a special promotion: $ off any full-priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. Showgoers may 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for our area.