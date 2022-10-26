Man shot at hotel near Manassas NOVA campus

Police found a man shot outside a hotel near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.

According to police, officers found the victim today at 4:18 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriot at 10701 Battleview Parkway near Manassas to investigate a shooting.

Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived and took him to a hospital.

His injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

The investigation revealed the man, and an acquaintance, was in the parking lot of the hotel when shots were fired, and the victim was struck. The acquaintance fled before police arrived at the scene.

Officers located shell casings in the parking lot. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.