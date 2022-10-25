Ticket lottery opens for 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting

The free ticket lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting is open, the National Park Service announced today.

This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the Ellipse in President’s Park. Free tickets are awarded through an online lottery, which opened today at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m. on November 1.

To enter the lottery, visit ecreation.gov and click “TICKET LOTTERY.” You may also call 877-444-6777 to enter the lottery. Lottery applicants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 8.

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, this American tradition is celebrating its 100th lighting ceremony. The celebration features a countdown to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree, live musical performances by local and national performers and more.

For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org?and follow President’s Park on?Facebook?or?Twitter.