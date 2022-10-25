Shooting, car jacking, shoe theft at Potomac Mills reported in Woodbridge area

Here’s the latest update from Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On October 24 at 9:40PM, officers responded to the Potomac Inn located at 13964 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the location, they observed several individuals leaving the scene. The investigation revealed shots were fired which struck several locations including two different unoccupied rooms of the hotel. A black two-door sedan with tinted windows was also seen fleeing the area. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Armed Robbery | Carjacking – On October 24 at 10:44PM, officers responded to the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim was delivering food to a residence in the above area when he was approached by two unknown men. During the encounter, the men brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and the food before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, and no shots were fired during the incident. The suspects were wearing all black clothing, with one wearing a red mask while the other two were wearing a black mask.

Stolen Vehicle:

2022 white Toyota Corolla with Virginia license plate: TWV1020

Strong-Arm Robbery – On October 24 at 5:00PM, officers responded to Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, an 18-year-old man, was inside the mall when he was approached from behind by two unknown teenaged males and knocked to the ground. While on the ground, the suspects and a third teenaged male began striking the victim before taking his shoes and fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. Two of the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and ski-style masks, while the third suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Strong-Arm Robbery – On October 24 at 9:28AM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 62-year-old man, was in the wooded area behind a local business when he was approached by two unknown men. During the encounter, the men struck the victim and demanded his property. The men took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim before walking away. The victim initially followed the men to a nearby hotel. No injuries were reported. The suspects were described as two black males, wearing black masks and clothing.