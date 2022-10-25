Morning Notes

Youngkin urges education reforms after drop in math, reading proficiency — Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging education reforms after data showed a reduction in fourth grade math and reading proficiency scores in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card. [The Center Square]

Police chase ends with fatal crash in Fredericksburg — Two people were killed and three others were critically injured early Monday when a truck that was being pursued by police crashed into a tree in Fredericksburg, police said. [Free Lance-Star]

A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January — Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3. [Insidenova.com]