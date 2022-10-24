Reporter Rick Horner is headed to Culpeper

It’s Rick Horner’s last week here at Potomac Local News

He’s been a reporter for the last four years, covering Stafford County and Fredericksburg. Rick will soon report for the Culpeper Star-Exponent, and I couldn’t be happier for him or more proud.

In his new role, he’ll be able to tell the story of a growing Virginia town and all the pains that come with that growth. Rick has a can-do attitude and has always been ready to learn and improve his craft.

Rick called me out of the blue, asking if he could come to write for us. Over the years, I had the privilege of mentoring him to help him further his journey in local journalism.

I hope you’ll continue to take risks (and ride a few roller coasters as we did at Kings Dominion earlier this year) and cover the stories no one is telling. Your readers will thank you and, most importantly, trust you.

Good luck, and thanks for your years of service to our readers.

Join us

Rick’s departure means I’m seeking help covering our communities.

I’ve worked with many people over the years — students, stay-at-home moms, and retirees, all interested in their community and wanted to tell its stories. Many, like Rick, have headed onto bigger things, including Syracuse University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

There’s a bonus if you’re a Stafford County Public Schools student. We’ve partnered with the school division’s Work-Based Learning Program to give learners unique opportunities while earning school credit.

Please click here to apply today.

New members

Please welcome Orlina, Babur, and David as members. I hope you enjoy connecting with your community.

Feel free to contact me anytime.

You can click here to become a member, use code Fall22 to SAVE 20% on a new All The News Membership and get 100% access to our news, and invitations to members-only exclusives.