Prince William GOP condemns Spanberger sign defacing

Some Abigail Spanberger campaign signs were found defaced this morning in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County GOP condemned the action, calling it “wrong” and “illegal.” Spanberger is the Democrat incumbent in Virginia’s 7th congressional district and is challenged by Republican Yesli Vega.

Prince William County has become the center of the campaign recently, as Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are due at Montclair Tabernacle Church near Dumfries to campaign for Vega at 7:30 p.m.

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard campaigned for Vega outside Quantico on Saturday.

Here’s the statement from the Prince William GOP on the tattered Spanberger signs: