Prince William GOP condemns Spanberger sign defacing

Some Abigail Spanberger campaign signs were found defaced this morning in Woodbridge.
The Prince William County GOP condemned the action, calling it “wrong” and “illegal.” Spanberger is the Democrat incumbent in Virginia’s 7th congressional district and is challenged by Republican Yesli Vega.
Prince William County has become the center of the campaign recently, as Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are due at Montclair Tabernacle Church near Dumfries to campaign for Vega at 7:30 p.m.
Former Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard campaigned for Vega outside Quantico on Saturday.
Here’s the statement from the Prince William GOP on the tattered Spanberger signs:
Early this morning, I was made aware by a Prince William County Democratic Committee colleague that these signs (pictured below) placed in Prince William County had recently been defaced.
As the Vice-Chair of the Prince William County Republican Committee , I want to remind everyone that Chairman Denny Daugherty and our committee leadership has publically condemned destroying and/or defacing Spanberger signs or any ther type of campaign sign.
We believe it is wrong for many reasons but let me list my top three reasons.
1. It is disrespectful to Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign. Treat others the way you wish to be treated is what I believe those in the political process should work towards. If you don’t like how others act towards you or your candidate, don’t embody that same action.
2. It is against the rule of law and says you are against free speech, a Hallmark of our Democracy. I want the candidates I support to be able to express their campaign message without concern of their signs being damaged, and so should the other party.
3. Destroying/defacing signs wins you absolutely no votes. Signs don’t vote and destroying other’s signs do absolutely to move the needle in voters’ minds. If you want to express your political support for Yesli Vega or Republicans, donate money or go knock doors to encourage others to vote for them, don’t destroy signs.
If you see someone damaging a sign, call the police and report it. It is a misdemeanor in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This only stops if we as a community hold others to the same standard.
*This isn’t something you argue or justify because “they did it in the past”. Don’t destroy signs!!!! Full stop.