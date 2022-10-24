Electoral Board to meet Wednesday following Va. GOP lawsuit

The Prince William County Electoral Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 in Manassas.

The meeting comes after the Republican Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the Prince William County Elections Office.

The GOP says the county has not done its job to allow handpicked party representatives to work as poll chiefs and assistant chiefs on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

It’s stepping in and taking over for Prince William County Republican Party Chairman Denny Daugherty, who disputed county voter registrar Eric Olsen’s decision to place poll chiefs, who are members of the Prince William Democratic Party, at 12 polling places, across the county’s 93 voting precincts.

Olsen chose the party-affiliated Democrats based on their prior election experience. However, state law requires registrars to place party-backed chiefs in positions if available.

Since 2020, the GOP in Prince William County has made strides to attract new members to the party and now has enough people to fill these roles, Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Richard Anderson told Potomac Local News.

During an Electoral Board meeting earlier this month, when county Republicans voiced concern over the election chiefs, Voter Registrar Eric Olsen announced he’ll be stepping down from his role after the November 8 General Election.

Olsen cited stress in the job, and health concerns. Olsen served in the role for less than year.

The meeting takes place inside the county’s old courthouse, 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas.

Michele White, his predecessor, is facing corruption charges stemming to the 2020 General Election. She’ll be in a Prince William County courtroom in April 2023 to answer the charges.

So far, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has been tight lipped about the charges. White, who lives in Occoquan, told the Prince William Times the charges were political in nature and founded an online fundraiser to help pay for her legal defense.