Bullets fly in Dumfries, Woodbridge areas

Shooting Investigation – On October 24 at 12:22AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred at the Tandoori Night Bar and Grill located at 14633 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 27-year-old man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Video surveillance revealed the man parked his vehicle in the parking lot of the above establishment where he and an acquaintance approached a black Hyundai also parked in the parking lot. During the encounter, there was a brief verbal exchange before an occupant of the Hyundai fired multiple rounds, striking the man.

The other vehicle then fled the parking lot. The man and an acquaintance ran to their vehicle and drive to an area hospital. No additional injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Shooting Investigation – On October 21 at 4:55PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4000 block of Jasper Lp. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a shooting-in progress.

The investigation revealed two groups of individuals exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the above area. Multiple rounds were fired which struck a residence and two unoccupied vehicles.

One of the groups fled the area in a grey Mazda 3i with Virginia license plates: UAY-4832, while the other group fled the area on foot. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot.

Suspect Descriptions of those who fled on foot: