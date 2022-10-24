Bullets fly in Dumfries, Woodbridge areas

Prince William police tells they’re investigating two shooting incidents in the Dumfries and Woodbridge areas.
Shooting Investigation – On October 24 at 12:22AM, officers responded to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred at the Tandoori Night Bar and Grill located at 14633 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 27-year-old man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Video surveillance revealed the man parked his vehicle in the parking lot of the above establishment where he and an acquaintance approached a black Hyundai also parked in the parking lot. During the encounter, there was a brief verbal exchange before an occupant of the Hyundai fired multiple rounds, striking the man.
The other vehicle then fled the parking lot. The man and an acquaintance ran to their vehicle and drive to an area hospital. No additional injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
Shooting Investigation – On October 21 at 4:55PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4000 block of Jasper Lp. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a shooting-in progress.
The investigation revealed two groups of individuals exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the above area. Multiple rounds were fired which struck a residence and two unoccupied vehicles.
One of the groups fled the area in a grey Mazda 3i with Virginia license plates: UAY-4832, while the other group fled the area on foot. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot.
Suspect Descriptions of those who fled on foot:
A black male approximately 5’3″ and 140lbs.
Last seen wearing a jacket, a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes
A black male approximately 5’8″ and 165lbs.
Last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with an emblem on the back, black pants, and black shoes
A black male between 22-25 years old, between 5’0′-5’10”, with a thin build Last seen wearing a black thigh-length coat, grey sweatpants, and black shoes
Suspect Descriptions of those who fled in the vehicle:
A black male between 22-25 years old, approximately 130lbs., with medium length hair twists Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes
A black male approximately 5’8″ and 150lbs.
Last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants
A black male approximately 5’8″ and 150lbs.
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants