Cruz, Youngkin to campaign for Vega near Dumfries

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will join Yesli Vega for a campaign rally.

The campaign told Potomac Local News via email today the rally will occur at 7 p.m. Monday, October 24, at Montclair Tabernacle Church, at 16120 Dumfries Road near Dumfries.

According to the campaign, the get-out-the-vote rally will highlight the importance of getting out to vote in this year’s election on November 8. This is the second time this year Cruz and Youngkin will have campaigned for Vega.

The event comes two days after former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined Vega on the campaign trail at Quantico and in Stafford County for two rallies. Earlier this month, Gabbard said she is no longer a Democrat and chastised the Biden administration yesterday, saying Democrats in Washington no longer wish to debate issues but rather use the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate and punish those who disagree with their political positions.

Vega (R) seeks to unseat two-term incumbent Abigail Spanberger (D) in Virginia’s 7th District. According to the Cook Political Report, the race leans toward a win for Spanberger.

Last spring, Montclair Tabernacle hosted then-candidates Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares last spring. They both went on to win Lt. Governor and Attorney General during Virginia’s General Election in November 2021.