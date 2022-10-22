Police search for men who shot 17-year-old boy in Lake Ridge

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Lake Ridge early Friday morning.

On October 21 at 2:31 a.m., officers initially responded to the Minnieville Road area near Tacketts Mill Drive in Lake Ridge. As officers checked the area, additional reports were received of a shooting on Tumbling Brook Lane near Wood Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived on Tumbling Brook Lane they located a 17-year-old male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived and flew the juvenile to an area hospital where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

The initial investigation revealed the juvenile and an individual he met earlier that evening was walking in the area when they were approached by two men.

After a brief exchange, the two unknown men pulled firearms and shot multiple rounds, striking the 17-year-old juvenile. The suspects fled before the police arrived.

Officers, a police K-9, and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched extensively for the acquaintance and the suspects, who were not located. During the investigation, officers determined the statements about the incident that provided by the juvenile were inconsistent.

While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway. No additional injuries or property damage were located. The suspects were black males between 22-30 years old and wearing all grey clothing.