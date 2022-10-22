Updated 3:30 p.m. — Police in Manassas put in nine hours working an active investigation in the 8500 block of Bruton Parish Court near UVA Prince William Medical Center.

Police now tell us they were investigating a suspicious death. Investigators say they didn’t know the cause of death and released no other information.

Police announced via social media that neighborhoods in the area would see an increased police presence.

According to a message posted to Twitter, Manassas police wrapped up its investigation just after 5 a.m. Saturday, October 22.

At no time were community members at risk, police said.