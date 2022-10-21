Town residents told to go to wrong polling places, county scrambles to fix

Residents in all four of Prince William County’s towns received incorrect election notices telling them to vote at the wrong polling station.

Prince William County General Voter Registrar Eric Olsen said a contractor sent the incorrect notices to about 5,300 residents in Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan, and Quantico. Residents in the towns of Herndon and Clifton in Fairfax County also received incorrect notices, WJLA-TV first reported.

“The data was not correctly transferred to the mailers,” said Olsen.

To be sure of no confusion, the 5,300 voters will be sent an additional mailer today with the correct information, printed on yellow paper, said Olsen.

The state legislature funded an additional mailer to all Virginia voters this fall, which promoted the error. Olsen said his office sent the correct information to the towns’ residents in May.

“Voters should receive it in plenty of time before the election,” Olsen adds.

Early voting is underway until Saturday, November 5. Voters still have a week to apply for a mail-in ballot, the last Saturday before the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

More information on locations and voting ways can be found on the county’s website.

ThOlsen added that thetate will reimburse Prince William County $3,500 to pay for the round of corrected mailers,