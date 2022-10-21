Morning Notes

Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association — The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote. [Insidenova.com]

Funeral costs for Dale City homicide victims to be paid by donations — Three GoFundMe fundraising campaigns are live to help pay for the funeral expenses for victims of the quadruple homicides in Woodbridge. [Patch]

Renovations coming to Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center — Significant renovations are on the way for the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center. On Monday, the city’s Economic Development Authority approved an agreement between SAJ Entertainment, the Expo Center operator, and Fredericksburg that paves the way for $750,000 in improvements to the facility over the next five years. [Free Lance-Star]

GOP’s Cao opposes Ukraine aid in debate with Wexton — Republican congressional candidate Hung Cao expressed opposition to both aid for Ukraine and a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed Congress last year in a debate Thursday with incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton. The low-key debate in front of the Loudoun Chamber produced no real fireworks, but Cao’s differences with Wexton on Ukraine and infrastructure spending place him at odds even with many members of his own party. [Associated Press]