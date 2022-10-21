Man claims fowl odor, used stinky language, police said

The caller summoned Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies to Red Roof Inn, at 386 Warrenton Road, at 9:23 p.m. Thursday, October 20. He told a 911 operator that he smelled something strange in the neighborhood and wanted someone to come to check it out.

Deputy D.S. Jett met with Weedon and discovered no threats, and left. Afterward, authorities said the man dialed 911 numerous times and used profane language to get the police to come back.

Deputy Jett went back to the Red Roof Inn and arrested the caller.

Gregory Weedon, 57, of Fredericksburg, is charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and using profane language over public airways. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.