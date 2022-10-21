VRE free, reduced fares continue; Riders slow to return

Virginia Railway Express will continue to offer free fares for riders who board at stations from Springfield and Backlick Road, Arlington, and Washington, D.C., in zones one, two, and three, respectively.

The commuter railway operations board voted today to continue the free fares, an extension of the free fare program it provided riders last month on its Fredericksburg and Manassas lines.

The railroad will again charge the full fare for those who board at stations south of Springfield. In July, VRE decided it would let all riders take its trains free while Metro closes its Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport for rehabilitation work.

VRE CEO Rich Dalton says Metro will reopen its Blue line south of the airport by November 10, while the Yellow line will remain closed until Spring 2023. Subsequently, the operations board voted to provide reduced fares to riders who board zones one, two, and three.

According to the railroad operations board-approved promotion schedule, riders will pay $5 for a one-way fare, $10 for a day pass, and $46 for a 10-trip pass.

Dalton said many riders asked for free or reduced fares to continue. “This proposal started after hearing from our riders on the ground,” said Dalton.

The operations board urged Dalton to encourage new riders to set up Smart Benefits accounts, which provide allots federal workers a transit subsidy to ride the VRE.

Before the pandemic, the number of passengers on VRE trains was more than 60% lower than in 2019. Last month, about 6,800 people per day took the train during fare-free September, down from a daily 20,000 average three years ago.

More riders returned to use the system’s Fredericksburg line than the Manassas line since the end of the pandemic. VRE says it doesn’t have solid data to explain why the rail line that parallels Interstate 95 is more popular than the one that runs next to I-66.

In December, 22 miles of E-ZPass Express Lanes will open on I-66, providing new bus, slugging, and carpool options in the corridor for the first time. VRE said the new tolled lanes, which carpoolers will use free, will compete for VRE riders.

Faced with raising fares and cutting expenses within the next year, some operations board members suggested cutting service from five days per week to carry riders on their busiest days.

“The cliff is out there, but we have time before we have to make rash decisions,” VRE Chief Financial Officer Mark Schofield responded.

Meanwhile, Dalton said 1,000 riders brought their bicycles onboard trains last month, up from 500 in May. The commuter railroad says it worked to improve bicycle access and add bike racks at stations, so riders could lock up bikes while commuting to and from work.