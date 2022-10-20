No clean getaway for feminine hygiene-spraying suspect

Authorities said a Washington, D.C. woman walked into a Sheetz off Courthouse Road in Stafford County, sprayed an employee with aerosol, and then made off with stolen goods.

At 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, Stafford sheriff’s deputies were called to the gas station at 15 Wyche Road. A store employee who received the spray of aerosol feminine deodorant to the face tried to stop the woman, police said.

Authorities said that the woman left the store with $20 in stolen goods.

The employee provided cops with a description of the woman, and deputies found the suspect sitting in her vehicle at one of the gas pumps, police said.

The feminine spray is not one of the stolen items, police added.

Deputies charged Debony Jones, 43, with larceny, assault, and battery. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.