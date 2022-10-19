Beams, buckets, tires pulled from Occoquan River

Nearly 130 volunteers cleaned up the Occoquan River on Saturday, October 15.

Volunteers removed 168 bags of trash from the river. They found rusted chairs, iron beams, pillows, buckets, and seat cushions.

Volunteers cleaned and recycled soccer and petite balls while they piled up 18 tires and marked them for removal.

American Water and Fairfax Water employees, Ner Shalom Synagogue members, South County Key Club, Boy Scout Troop 1369, Forest Park High School students, Lake Ridge Middle School Environmental Club students, Nova GO kayakers, George Mason’s Power Lifting Club, and many families helped with the cleanup.

Friends of the Occoquan organized the event, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the cleanliness of the 25-mile river, which flows from the confluence of Broad and Cedar runs near Manassas to the Potomac River.