Wake-up weather: Frost expected across the area Wednesday

The growing season will end for many across our region overnight.

A freeze warning will go into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday across our region. The yellow in the graphic above indicates where frost will kill uncovered plants, while the darker blues and purples show where the National Weather Service expects a hard freeze.

Both the Fredericksburg and Manassas areas are included in the yellow areas. Temperatures will drop to 34 degrees overnight and rise only into the mid to high 50s tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2022.

Here’s the forecast:

Wednesday

Widespread frost, mainly between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night

Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65.