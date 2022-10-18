Suspect in Mansfield Court murders had relationship with victims’ family member

Maine

A 24-year-old man is charged in the shooting deaths of at least three people who lived in a home in Dale City.

Police said the suspect lived with the victims in a single-family home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. He had a relationship with a non-binary person who lived in the home, whom Police Chief Peter Newsham described as a male, who was not home at the time of the shootings.

The non-binary person is related to the family members who were killed, police said.

Police said the suspect called 911 about 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 18, and provided false information to the operator, claiming someone was shooting at the house and that someone inside may be dead, Newsham told reporters at a press conference today.

Officers went to the home and found the bodies of Miguel Duran Flores, 44, Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42, Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, all related, and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36, who lived in the basement. All four were found in separate areas of the home.

Newsham said the 19-year-old was shot and killed first. Two other victims also died of gunshot wounds, and police are still trying to determine how a third died.

Police did not release a motive in the case.

Newsham added that the shooter discarded the weapon inside the home and then fled on foot. Police found him walking nearby the house and arrested him, he added.

Newsham said the person with whom the shooter had a relationship has been cooperative with police and has provided “very valuable information” in the case.

The suspected shooter does not have a criminal history, and police do not suspect the victims were involved in any criminal activity, said Newsham.

David Nathaniel Maine, 24, is charged with four counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond and is expected to be arraigned in Prince William County Court tomorrow.

“This guy has been charged. My hope is that he never sees the light of day again,” said Newsham.

Police believe as many as eight people lived in the home, all renters.