Emboldened Virginia Republicans hopeful for congressional gains, retaking General Assembly

A year ago, Republicans swept Democrats from statewide offices in Richmond, from the governor’s mansion to the attorney general’s office.

Now Virginia Republicans are speaking boldly and hoping the red wave will flow through the halls of Congress in Washington and continue into 2023 in the General Assembly.

Republicans in the state are feeling ever more confident in the run-up to the November 8 General Election, as most polls of likely voters indicate they are older and plan to vote for Republicans.

They’re also capitalizing on the announcement from Prince William County Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) that she would reintroduce failed legislation from 2020 when Democrats held control of both the Virginia House and Senate, allowing for criminal investigations of parents who do not affirm their child’s gender identity.

Guzman backtracked after fellow Democrats balked at her plan, with Minority Leader Don Scott (D) calling it “dead on arrival” and a distraction during the current election cycle where Democrats are looking to keep congressional seats in what was once a deep blue state.

It’s reminiscent of Terry McAuliffe, who, about this time last year, stood on a debate stage with candidate Glenn Youngkin and said parents shouldn’t dictate what should be taught in classrooms.

Afterward, Youngkin surged in the polls, launched a faction of his campaign called “parents matter,” and, along with Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares, went on to become the first winning Republican ticket to statewide office in 12 years.

“This has all the feel of last year, and that bodes well for all of the congressional districts I’ve visited,” said Virginia Republican Party Chairman Richard Anderson of Prince William County.

Anderson used those comments to rally the crowd at a rally for Yesli Vega last night near Fredericksburg, whose seeking to unseat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, containing eastern Prince William County, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties, and Fredericksburg.

In recent weeks, the race has become one of the most closely watched in the U.S., along with Virginia’s 10th District in western Prince William and Loudoun counties, where Hung Cao (R), a retired Navy captain, hopes to unseat incumbent Jennifer Wexton (D).

Anderson said his GOP is implementing a three-year plan to elect more conservatives, and it started last year with Youngkin and company and flipping the House of Delegates back to Republican control in 2021.

If the GOP is successful in this year’s congressional races, Anderson said will give the party the momentum it needs in year three to take back the Virginia Senate in 2023 to fully control state government, said Anderson.

This week, Spanberger dropped out of a debate with Vega scheduled for Friday, October 21, at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. Spanberger cited one of the planned debate moderators for her withdrawal, Larry O’Connor, a conservative radio host on WMAL-FM in Washington, D.C.

Spanberger took to Twitter to explain why she pulled out. At the same time, Vega, during a campaign stop with Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Spotsylvania County last night, said Spanberger didn’t want to debate because of her record of voting along party lines and supporting Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.

“If you’re my opponent… I wouldn’t want to debate me, either,” said Vega. “What is she going to say about the economy? What is she going to say about the southern border? What will she say about wanting to put parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture?

Vega has been critical of President Biden’s plan to forgive student debt. The Prince William Times reports she and her husband filed bankruptcy in 2009, with most of their debt tied to student loans.

Youngkin joined Vega on stage and handed her one of his trademark red fleece vests he wore on the campaign trail in 2021. He told supporters Vega would ride a red wave into Washington, washing out Pelosi and the current Democratic leadership in congress.

“One year ago, there was a movement that started in the commonwealth of Virginia, a movement that is a red wave that is sweeping across the country and the headwaters are right here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Youngkin.

The General Election is on November 8, and early in-person absentee voting is underway through Sunday, November 5 at 5 p.m.