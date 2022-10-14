County seeks federal funding for $12.5 million pedestrian bridge over Route 1

The Woodbridge VRE station [Photo: VRE]

A new bridge over Route 1 would bridge the gap between a new development containing nearly 1,000 new homes and retail shops and the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.

The pedestrian bridge will cost $12.5 million and stretch from the Riverside Station neighborhood, approved a month ago, which will replace both an old Cowles Ford dealership and Station Plaza, home to B-Thrifty and Astoria Pizza.

Prince William County seeks $5 million in federal funding and will put up the remaining $7.5 million to completely fund the bridge.

Supporters of the project urge the county to build the bridge so that it connects with an existing pedestrian bridge that crosses railroad tracks adjacent to Route 1, connecting pedestrians to the train station platform.

The bridge will be built along the block between Occoquan Road and Route 123. However, the state has not finalized plans to rebuild an interchange at Routes 1 and 123, so it’s unclear if the new pedestrian bridge over Route 1 will connect with the existing bridge over the rails.

Riverside Station will be a transit-friendly development near VRE, Amtrak, OmniRide buses, and 1 mile from Interstate 95.