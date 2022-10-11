Man dies in rollover crash on Horner Road in Woodbridge

Updated 11:30 a.m. — One man died after a rollover crash on Horner Road in Woodbridge.

The unidentified man was trapped inside his 2021 Hyundai Sonata when it overturned in the 1600 block of Horner Road near Kilby Elementary School at about 9:50 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022.

The driver was traveling east on Horner Road, in the area of Millwood Drive, when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it approached a sharp curve in the street. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow center line before leaving the roadway, striking a ditch, and rolling several times.

The vehicle stopped, resting in a ditch on all four tires. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at 10:10 p.m. and canceled a helicopter that would be used to fly him to a local hospital.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

The driver is Denard Everett Bankston II, 24, of Woodbridge.