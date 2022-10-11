Landfill, compost facility to close on Sundays again

The Prince William County Landfill, at 14811 Dumfries Road (Route 234) and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, at 13000 Balls Ford Road near Manassas will no longer be open on Sundays beginning November 6.

This is a consequence of the ongoing labor shortage – specifically for heavy equipment operators and CDL driver positions. Most employees must work mandatory overtime hours to keep the facility open, according to a statement from Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Despite the county’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate both the Landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost facility to continue to offer Sunday dropoff.

According to the county’s Director of the Department of Public Works, the county does not anticipate improvement in labor availability shortly due to the passage by Congress of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” and more stringent training requirements for new CDL drivers.

The landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility reopened for Sunday service in April after closing on Sundays in January 2022. Across the region, trash haulers have struggled to maintain regular trash pick-up service.

Prince William and Stafford county residents must hire a private contractor to haul away trash from their homes and businesses. In cities like Manassas and Fredericksburg, the local government provides trash service.