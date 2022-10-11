Body of man, 46, drug paraphernalia found in Woodbridge

Police found the body of a 46-year-old man in a shed behind a business.

On Monday, October 10, at 11:25 p.m., officers were called to the 14100 block of Richmond Highway, near a Pep Boys store in Woodbridge, to investigate a death. Police got third-party information about the possibility of a body in the woods.

Police checked the area but came up empty. However, they continued to look at other locations nearby and encountered an individual who directed them to a shed behind a business, where they found a man’s body and drug paraphernalia.

Police said there were no signs of trauma. An emergency crew took the body to a Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. No foul play is suspected in the death at this time.

The deceased is Michael Aaron Hobson II, 46, of no fixed address.