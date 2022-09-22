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Uriah’s video: A fowl story with a happy ending

By Uriah Kiser

Uriah Kiser is here with a quick update about things happening in and around Potomac Local News.

I hope you’ll take a moment to watch or listen, respond, and comment below. I always enjoy hearing from you, our supporting members, and readers.

Thanks for your continued support of local news in our community!

https://rumble.com/embed/v1ihyg1/?pub=1eyffn

Uriah Kiser is the founder and publisher of Potomac Local News, covering local news from Manassas to Fredericksburg. Please consider becoming a member today by clicking here.

Thank you.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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