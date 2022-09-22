Uriah’s video: A fowl story with a happy ending

Uriah Kiser is here with a quick update about things happening in and around Potomac Local News.

I hope you’ll take a moment to watch or listen, respond, and comment below. I always enjoy hearing from you, our supporting members, and readers.

Thanks for your continued support of local news in our community!

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Uriah Kiser is the founder and publisher of Potomac Local News, covering local news from Manassas to Fredericksburg. Please consider becoming a member today by clicking here.

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