Wannabe Woodbridge gang bangers charged with double homicide 

A second suspect in a Woodbridge double murder is in custody thanks to the late-night work of the Prince William County Police SWAT team.

On Monday, September 19, detectives arrested second teenager police said was present during the shooting deaths of the two victims, who were slayed inside of an apartment in the block of Mary’s Way in Woodbridge on May 15.

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old at a home in the 12300 block of Pond Run Drive in Lake Ridge, about six miles from the crime scene. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 1 count of attempted murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, 1 count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

His court status is pending, and he is held at the county’s juvenile detention center.

Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the double murder on May 19. Detectives further determined the incident resulted from the two juvenile’s initiations into the criminal street gang known as Bloods, police said.

The deceased was identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, 23, of Woodbridge and Christian Jamar Roberts, 23, of Dumfries.

On May 15 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way to investigate a call for destruction of property. A resident of an apartment reported to police that a bullet hole was discovered in his ceiling appearing to have come from the above apartment.

A bullet fragment was also found on the resident’s floor. Officers attempted contact at the apartment where the gunshot was believed to have been fired to perform a welfare check on the occupants.

After receiving no answer at the door, officers requested maintenance respond to the residence to open the door. Upon performing the welfare check, two adult men were found dead, suffering from gunshot wounds.