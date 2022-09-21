Man suffers life-threatening burns while trying to rescue dog from house fire

[Photo: Prince William Fire and Rescue] [Photo: Prince William Fire and Rescue]

Updated 10:30 a.m. — A man suffered life-threatening burns after trying to coax his pet from a house fire.

Fire and rescue crews were sent to the 12000 blocks off Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge at 12:06 a.m. for a two-alarm fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions.

The occupants awoke after hearing a fire erupt on the home’s rear deck. Two adults and one child got out safely.

One man suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening burns while trying to coax the dog out of the house and suffered possible life-threatening burns, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Assitant Chief Matt Smolksy.

Rescue crews took the man to a regional burn center for treatment. The dog was not injured.

The home sustained extensive damage causing the Building Official to declare the home unsafe to occupy.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced family. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident as accidental and the investigation is continuing.