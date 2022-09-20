Woodbridge man charged with touching 2-year-old boy

Here’s today’s report from the Prince William County Police Department.

Shots fired at a home in Lake Ridge

On Saturday, September 17 at 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 13000 block of Forest Glen Road in Lake Ridge to investigate shots fired call.

Multiple shots were fired, striking two separate homes before a man was seen fleeing the area, police said. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area but found no one.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported. While investigating the incident, officers located multiple shell casings in front of one of the residences struck.

Police are searching for a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Boy, 15, robbed of shoes near community college

Meanwhile, on Friday, September 16, at 12:42 p.m., officers responded to the 15500 block of Neabsco Mills Road, near the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge Campus, to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed the victim. Two men, possibly juveniles who were inside a car, approached a 15-year-old boy walked and demanded his shoes, police said. A brief struggle ensued, and one of the suspects pushed the victim.

The suspects grabbed one of the shoes and fled in the vehicle, described as a black 4-door Acura. No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for a Hispanic male wearing an American flag shirt and black shorts and a black male approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a medium build, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Man charged with touching 2-year-old boy