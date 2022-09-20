Truck eats moped, rider OK, says Stafford sheriff’s office

A moped rider was fortunate to escape serious injury after an accident last night with a semi-truck.

On Tuesday, September 18, at 11:13 p.m., Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen went to crash in the 1400 block of Warrenton Road (Route 17) near Poplar Road. She arrived to find a southbound 2019 Mack Truck had struck the rear of a southbound 2022 Honda Moped. The moped became stuck in the bumper of the truck.

The moped driver was shaken but believed to be okay, police said. He was transported to the hospital to be checked as a precaution. The truck driver was charged with following too closely and released on a summons.

The county sheriff’s office encourages you to drive carefully and leave ample distance from the vehicle ahead of you.