Deputies to charge child after water bottle smashes school bus

Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies will seek charges for a public school student accused of throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School Bus and damaging a passing school bus.

On September 14 at 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Poplar Road. Deputy G.P. McCaulley learned a juvenile student had thrown a water bottle from the window of his school bus as it passed another school bus on Poplar Road.

The water bottle struck the front windshield of the passing bus with enough force to shatter the window. There were no injuries, and the bus driver could stop the bus.

Deputy McCaulley has identified the student involved and referred charges of vandalism and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle to the Juvenile Intake Office.