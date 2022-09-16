Police report: Victims stabbed, assaulted by mob in Woodbridge

On Wednesday, September 14, at 11:23 pm., officers were patrolling in the 13900 block of Route 1 in Woodbridge when they were approached by two men who reported being assaulted in Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue.

One of the men, identified as a 35-year-old male, suffered from apparent injuries to his arm, and rescue personnel responded and took the victim to a hospital. The investigation revealed the victim and a 27-year-old male acquaintance were approached by a group of men.

Without warning, the members of the group began to assault both men, which resulted in the 27-year-old victim temporarily losing consciousness and the 35-year-old stabbed.

The parties eventually separated, and the victims walked toward Route 1, where they encountered police. The second victim declined rescue at the scene. There is no suspect description at this time.

Meanwhile, today at 1:28 a.m., officers responded to the Shell service station located at 13801 Route 1 Woodbridge to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed two unknown men were in the above parking lot when the victim, a 39-year-old man, and a female acquaintance parked in the parking lot and engaged the two men.

At some point, a verbal altercation began, and one of the suspects stepped aggressively toward the victim. When the victim pushed the suspect back, both of the suspects brandished a knife at the victim. During the encounter, the victim was cut multiple times before the parties separated.

The female acquaintance and the suspects left the area together on foot. The victim reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene by rescue personnel. The suspects are described as Hispanic males, one wearing a white shirt and the other wearing a black shirt.