Commuter lots barely used, Prince William aims to build largest yet, $53 million parking tower

The Prince William County Department of Transportation aims to build a seven-story, $53 million parking garage near Wegmans grocery store in Woodbridge.

The plan for the new structure dates back more than 10 years. Initially, planners said commuters would park at the garage during the day, while baseball fans would flock to it on nights at weekends to watch Minor League Baseball games at a newly-constructed stadium.

Fast-forward to now. The baseball team moved out of Prince William County, headed 30 miles south, and became the Fredericksburg Nationals. Then the pandemic hit, prompting more people to work from home.

To date, commuter lots in eastern Prince William County see a fraction of the cars that once parked in them.

The Horner Road Commuter Lot at Prince William Parkway and Interstate 95 is the state’s largest and is considered a possible site for a new Washington Commanders football stadium.

Of the 2,300 available parking spaces, 710 are used, as just 30% of the Horner lot is used.

At the Dumfries Commuter Lot at Routes 1 and 234, where drivers used to illegally park curbs and grassy areas to Slug or catch a bus to the office, only 35% of the lot’s 925 spaces are full.

At some lots with hundreds of spaces, 50 or fewer spaces are used. We’re citing recent data sent to us from the Virginia Department of Transportation, recorded last year.

Since then, there’s been a slow return to offices in the Washington area. OmniRide, a commuter bus service from Prince William and Stafford counties, says it’s busiest during the week but sees few passengers on Monday and Friday.

Virginia Railway Express can only fill 25% of its trains compared to 2019 pre-pandemic ridership numbers.

Meanwhile, The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold a Design Public Hearing for the seven-story parking tower at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Prince William County Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.

Residents will learn more about the plan to build 1,400 more commuter parking spaces at the projected cost of $38,000 per space. If built, the lot next to I-95 will likely become the central transit hub for eastern Prince William County, shifting the transfer point for OmniRide buses from its headquarters to the parking garage.

In addition, the county wants to build pedestrian improvements to and from the garage. Plans for the new garage are on the county’s website. Transurban, the I-95 E-ZPass lanes operators, will build a new access ramp from the lanes to Opitz Boulevard to provide better access to the parking tower.

In March, Prince William County leaders awarded The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company a design-build contract to build the garage. The construction cost has increased by about $16 million since planners envisioned the project in 2017.

The parking tower will replace commuter parking spaces used by commuters at Potomac Mills mall until 2011. The mall stopped allowing commuters to park and built several restaurants, like The Cheesecake Factory. The lot will also relieve capacity at commuter lots on Routes 1 and Route 234 and Prince William Parkway and Horner Road, near Interstate 95.