Fat man robs convenience store at gunpoint

[Photo: Prince William police] [Photo: Prince William police] [Photo: Prince William police]

On September 14 at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5401 Prince William Parkway in Lake Ridge to investigate an armed robbery.

Police said a man entered the store and approached the counter.

As the employee walked behind the counter, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area in a silver sedan.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation continues as detectives attempt to identify the suspect, identified as a heavy-set white male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 300 pounds, last seen wearing a black balaclava, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles