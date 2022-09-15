Another weapon found in an Prince William County Public School

Updated 5 p.m. — For the second time this week, police in Prince William County have filed charges against a student after a gun weapon was found on school property.

On Tuesday, September 13 at 9:29 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Lake Ridge Middle School, at 12350 Mohican Rd. in Lake Ridge, was contacted regarding a student who assaulted another student with a knife while on school property.

The investigation revealed two 12-year-old girls arranged to bring a knife to school that day. That morning, one of the students brought a knife and gave it to the other student, police said.

The 12-year-old student then entered a classroom where the knife was brandished and held to a separate 12-year-old female student’s neck. A teacher intervened and was eventually able to take possession of the knife.

During the encounter, the teacher sustained multiple cuts to the hand. School personnel detained the 12-year-old student and contacted the SRO. The student victim reported minor injuries. While investigating the incident, the SRO determined both 12-year-old female juveniles were involved in the incident.

Following the investigation, both students were arrested. A 12-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Another 12-year-old girl of Woodbridge is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Both have pending court dates, and both are now at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

On Monday, September 12 at 10:10 a.m., a School Resource Officer assigned to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road was notified by school personnel that a student with a gun was inside the school.

The investigation revealed a student, identified as the accused, brought the gun to school, and displayed it to other students while in a bathroom.

Two students, identified as 15-year- old male juveniles, who at some point had the firearm, were arrested, police said.

Both were charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Their court date is pending. Both are now at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.