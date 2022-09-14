Wood declines offer for Dumfries mayoral debate

Mayor Derrick Wood declined an invitation from his opponent, Ebony Lofton, to participate in a debate on the issues facing Dumfries.

In an email to Lofton, Wood states his schedule for the next 55 days until the November 8 General Election is booked. Lofton proposed holding a debate a the town’s Simpson Community Center next to the town hall, at 17757 Main Street.

Lofton proposed inviting John Reid, publisher of Prince William Perspective, a progressive news website, or Uriah Kiser, Potomac Local News’ publisher, to moderate the event. In the past, Potomac Local News hosted events at the community center that included multiple panelists, including Mary Washington University Politics Professor Dr. Steven Farnsworth.

The Potomac District Democratic Committee endorsed Mayor Derrick Wood. The political organizing committee focuses on rallying the vote in southeastern Prince William County.

“Though I participated in the endorsement process during the meeting, I again suggested that the committee makes no endorsement and let the citizens of Dumfries decide,” Lofton said.

Under Wood’s leadership, Dumfries made a deal with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, now Churchill Downs, to build The Rose — a 305-room, $389 million gambling resort atop a soon-to-close landfill. One of the town’s most significant economic development projects, the resort will feature video slot machines, restaurants, a live-entertainment venue, and an outdoor park.

Wood pushed for The Rose and its smaller forerunner, Rosies, which opened in the town in January 2021, saying gambling would bring jobs and visitors. “I am overwhelmingly passionate about making the Town of Dumfries a prosperous destination place, where people live, work, and play,” said Wood.

Lofton opposed The Rose and, over the years, has been one of the few residents to engage with the elected Town Council during regular meetings.

Since voters elected Wood mayor, he’s voted to increase his salary 125 percent, from $8,000 a year to $18,000. Council members also receive a pay raise, with their annual pay rising from about $5,000 to $15,000.

In 2020, Lofton ran for Town Council as a write-in candidate.

In addition to the mayor’s race, voters will choose candidates for three open seats on the town council. Incumbent Vice Mayor Monnae Nickerson and Selonia Miles are listed on the ballot as running to keep their seats.

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