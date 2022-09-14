Morning Notes

Amid residents’ protests, ‘Devlin Technology Park’ data centers on hold for now, developer says — The proposed “Devlin Technology Park,” a project that would have allowed between seven and 11 new data centers to be built behind homes in Bristow, is on hold for now. [Prince William Times]

Dominion Energy announces it will delay Blackwell Substation Project, suggests transmission line may not be necessary — Dominion Energy announces it will delay Blackwell Substation Project, suggests transmission line may not be necessary [Fauquier Now]

King George’s Confederate monument is moved to cemetery — The obelisk, dedicated in 1869 with the inscription to honor the “officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South,” was moved Saturday from the lawn of the King George County Courthouse to the grounds of Historyland Memorial Park, off U.S. 301. [Fredericksbrug.com]

Virginia Election Integrity Unit gets mixed reviews from lawmakers — A new Election Integrity Unit created in the Virginia office of the attorney general has garnered support from Republicans, but has also faced some opposition from Democrats. [The Center Square]