All 63 county elementary schools will get security assistants, says McDade

Prince William County will spend more to protect elementary school students.

Virginia’s second-largest school district will hire security assistants at all 63 elementary schools. Qualifications for the job include high school education, prior security experience, and experience working with mentoring children. The starting pay is $39,471.

The security assistant will provide school support, ensuring compliance with key security protocols, including regular perimeter checks, monitoring entry, and other safety measures,” said Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade. “The new positions are in addition to the seven Community Safety Officers that support our elementary schools.”

Porter Traditional and Pennington schools will also receive security assistants. Prince William police also have school resource officers inside county middle and high schools.

Money for the elementary security assistants is included in the school division’s current $1.4 billion budget passed in April, which is $187.2 million larger than a year ago.

The school division is accepting applications.