Teen, 17, faces murder charge in July 20 slaying in Woodbridge

A teenager already in jail faces murder charges in connection to a July 2022 slaying in Woodbridge.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau obtained petitions for a juvenile suspect in connection to the homicide that occurred in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge on July 20.

Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, of Woodbridge, was shot and killed. A bullet struck the hand of another 26-year-old man who survived.

The suspect now charged is one of two men who were being sought in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Woodbridge man as he stood with two other men. Video surveillance was released, which showed the two suspects walking in between two rows of townhomes before and after multiple shots were fired.

Following the investigation, detectives charged the 17-year-old suspect at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He’s charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. An investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify and charge the second man involved in the incident.

The Police Department continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this murder.