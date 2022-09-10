On March 4, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in multiple locations in the Woodbridge (22192) area of Prince William County between January 1997 and December 2000.
The investigation revealed the victim, who was between 9-13 years of age during the above timeframe, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion. While investigating, detectives determined the accused sexually assaulted a second family member, who was between 8-12 years of age during the above timeframe, on more than one occasion. The incidents were recently reported prompting the police investigation.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Shawn Cory GOODEN. On September 5, members of the North Londonderry Township Police Department located the accused and took him into custody where he will remain until extradited to Virginia.
Arrested on September 5: [No Photo Available]
Shawn Cory GOODEN, 47, of 16 Blackberry Ln. in Palmyra, PA
Charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of forcible sodomy, 5 counts of aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition
Shots fired at Jiffy Lube Live
On September 8 at 3:48 PM, officers responded to Jiffy Lube Live, located at 7800
Cellar Door Dr. in Bristow (20136) to investigate shots fired call. Upon arriving in the parking lot, officers observed a vehicle and made contact with the occupant who was later identified as the accused. While attempting to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officers’ commands.
After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody. During the subsequent investigation, officers located a firearm inside the accused’s vehicle and shell casings on the ground nearby. Officers determined the accused was firing rounds while in the parking lot.
The accused was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. While inside the hospital, the accused attempted to get up from the hospital bed and moved aggressively toward the hospital staff. When officers intervened, the accused actively resisted and kicked officers before being re-secured.
Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Shakeel Ahmed ILAM DIN, was arrested. No additional injuries were reported.
Arrested on September 8: [No Photo Available]
Shakeel Ahmed ILAM DIN, 32, of 8602 Walcott Ct. in Manassas
Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of reckless handling of a firearm, and 2 counts of obstruction of justice
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Vandalized mausoleum
On September 8, 2022, at 12:44 pm Manassas City Police arrived at the 9300 block of Center Street for a report of Vandalism. Police began investigating and located a damaged mausoleum. The back window was broken. Some marble pieces surrounding the coffin and the coffin were damaged. The public is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police with any information related to this incident at (703) 257-8000.