On March 4, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in multiple locations in the Woodbridge (22192) area of Prince William County between January 1997 and December 2000.

The investigation revealed the victim, who was between 9-13 years of age during the above timeframe, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion. While investigating, detectives determined the accused sexually assaulted a second family member, who was between 8-12 years of age during the above timeframe, on more than one occasion. The incidents were recently reported prompting the police investigation.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Shawn Cory GOODEN. On September 5, members of the North Londonderry Township Police Department located the accused and took him into custody where he will remain until extradited to Virginia.

Arrested on September 5: [No Photo Available]

Shawn Cory GOODEN, 47, of 16 Blackberry Ln. in Palmyra, PA

Charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of forcible sodomy, 5 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Awaiting Extradition