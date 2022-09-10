$258,000 lotto ticket sold in Stafford will be worthless on Monday

Would you throw away $258,000? Someone may be on the verge of doing just that.

A Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing to win a $258,000 jackpot. Since then, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5 p.m (close of business) on Monday, September 12.

The ticket was bought at Giant Food at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 10-21-27-29-38.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations, and technology upgrades.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

In addition, a player who spends an extra dollar for EZ Match receives five randomly generated numbers with a prize of up to $500 associated with each number. If those numbers match any of the numbers on the ticket for the drawing, the player wins that prize – even before the drawing is held.